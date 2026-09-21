Large currency speculators sharply reduced net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 26993 contracts in the data reported through September 15, 2026. This was a weekly reduction of 15623 net positions.

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