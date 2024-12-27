Fortis Healthcare rises on appointing Leo Puri as chairman

Fortis Healthcare added 1.12% to Rs 679.45 after the company's board approved the appointment of Leo Puri as the chairman of the board with effect from today 27 December 2024.

The company stated that based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board has approved the appointment of Leo Puri, as an additional independent director, and have also designated as the chairman of the board.

The term of his appointment as an independent director will be for a period of 5 years and the appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders.

The company further added that Indrajit Banerjee, who was appointed as the chairman for the interim period, with effect from 1 October 2024, has passed on his position to Puri and will continue being a member of the board along with other committee memberships in the company.

Fortis Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 28 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities). The company's network comprises approximately 4,700 operational beds.

The company reported a 4.99% gain in consolidated net profit to Rs 193.08 crore on 12.34% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,988.39 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News