GE Power India rises on bagging order worth Rs 240-cr

GE Power India advanced 1.51% after the company announced that it has received a contract worth Rs 240.4 crore (NPR 340 million) from Blue Energy in Nepal.

The scope of the project entails design, engineering, procurement, supply of turbine, governing, generator, control and protection system up to project site, erection, testing and commissioning of Ge Vernova supplied equipment for 100MW super trishuli HPP.

The said order will be executed within 42 months.

The said order is related to Hydro Business. It will be accounted for in accordance with the provisions of the business transfer agreement between the Company and GE Power Electronics (India) (now renamed as GE Vernova Hydro Power India) for the sale and transfer of the Hydro Business undertaking of the Company.