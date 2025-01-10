GNA Axles rises after Q3 PAT jumps 13% YoY to Rs 25 cr

GNA Axles rose 1.21% to Rs 412.50 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 12.91% to Rs 25.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 22.46 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 5.06% YoY to Rs 375.06 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 34.811 crore in Q3 FY25, up 8.78% as compared with Rs 32 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses climbed 4.76% to Rs 340.79 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 325.29 crore recorded in preceding quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 250.03 crore (up 3.73% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 18.86 crore (up 11.4% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 3.57 crore (down 43.37% YoY) during the period under review.

GNA Axles manufactures auto components for the four-wheeler industry, primary product being Rear Axles, Shafts, Spindles & other Automobiles Components for sale in domestic and foreign market.

