Gujarat Pipavav slides on weak Q2 performance

Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 3.76% to Rs 260.25 after its handled cargo volume in container terms decreased to 179 thousand TEUs for Q2 FY25 from 216 thousand TEUs recorded in Q2 FY24.

While the company's dry bulk cargo volume tumbled 40.26% YoY to 0.46 million MT, liquid cargo volume rose 6.45% YoY to 0.33 million MT in the second quarter. The cargo volume of roll-on/roll-off ships zoomed to 33,000 units in Q2 FY25 as against 19,000 units in Q2 FY24.

During the period under review, the company handled 515 container trains (down 17.73% YoY) and the containers handled on train were 118 thousand TEUs (down 18.62% YoY).

