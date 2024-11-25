Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India and Piaggio Vehicles renew partnership until 2030

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Gulf Oil Lubricants India and Piaggio Vehicles (Piaggio India), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India's leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles have renewed their strategic partnership agreement to extend collaboration in delivering genuine and co-branded lubricants across Piaggio's commercial vehicle segment. This exclusive partnership, renewed until 2030, underscores both companies' commitment to high-performance, customized lubricant solutions and sets the foundation for further growth across retail, factory-fill, and export markets.

With the renewal, Gulf will continue as Piaggio India's exclusive lubricant partner for all factory fill, workshop, and retail requirements in India, along with exports to select international markets. The partnership will cover the full spectrum of lubricants, including advanced BS VI oils and new EV fluids, developed to meet the evolving needs of Piaggio India's growing customer base.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

