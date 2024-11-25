Afcons Infrastructure commissions 100-km railway project in Ghana

The Honourable President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, commissioned the first ever Tema-Mpakadan Standard Guage Railway Line, executed by Afcons Infrastructure, last week. The project cost is approximately US$447 million.

The 100km rail network project includes seven passenger stations, a 300-meter railway bridge over the Volta River, which is the first-of-its-kind in the country, two rail head facilities, four rail bridges, 11 road under bridges and 22 road over bridges.

The project will help decongest roads and will enhance the enhance efficiency of port operations at Tema, reducing the heavy dependency on the road transport, and long-distance freight and passenger movement.

The project was financed through India Exim Bank credit.

