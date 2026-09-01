Alok Industries Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, EPL Ltd and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2026.

Alok Industries Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, EPL Ltd and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2026.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.27% to Rs 365.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd lost 8.24% to Rs 7.79. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.03 lakh shares in the past one month. Indo Count Industries Ltd crashed 7.97% to Rs 431.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month. EPL Ltd plummeted 7.72% to Rs 241.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.32 lakh shares in the past one month.