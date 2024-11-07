Hercules Hoists Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd, Lokesh Machines Ltd, Ortin Global Ltd and Peninsula Land Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 November 2024.

Hercules Hoists Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 239.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 85828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42240 shares in the past one month.

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd spiked 15.69% to Rs 1294.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22072 shares in the past one month.

Lokesh Machines Ltd surged 14.60% to Rs 376. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7992 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Global Ltd exploded 13.40% to Rs 22. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2685 shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd added 11.46% to Rs 54.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43363 shares in the past one month.

