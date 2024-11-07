Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex tumbles 761 pts; pharma shares under pressure

Sensex tumbles 761 pts; pharma shares under pressure

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade with major losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty slipped below the 24,250 mark. Pharma shares slipped after advancing in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 760.75 points or 0.95% to 79,617.20. The Nifty 50 index fell 260.55 points or 1.06% to 24,223.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.05%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,952 shares rose and 1,876 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.52% to 15.24. The Nifty 28 November 2024 futures were trading at 24,308, at a premium of 84.6 points as compared with the spot at 24,223.40.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 November 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 32.2 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 40.4 lakh contracts were seen at 23,000 strike price.

More From This Section

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 84 crore

Usha Martin gains as Q2 PAT rises 5% QoQ to Rs 110 cr

Avalon Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dow rallies 3.6% upon Trump's victory in US Elections

Apollo Hospitals spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 63% YoY to Rs 379 cr

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index fell 1.73% to 22,523.05. The index rose 0.61% for the past two trading session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 5.5%), Ajanta Pharma (down 4.29%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 2.8%), Gland Pharma (down 2.37%), Alkem Laboratories (down 2.24%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (down 2.18%), Lupin (down 1.72%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 1.6%), Cipla (down 1.44%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 1.41%) slipped.

On the other hand, Biocon (up 0.9%), Granules India (up 0.73%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight :

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 6.20% after the company reported 62.64% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 378.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 232.9 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 15.31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,589.3 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries slipped 1.84% after the company reported 4.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs Rs 81.67 crore in Q2 FY24.

TeamLease Services declined 5.22% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 28% to Rs 25 crore despite 8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2797 crore in Q2 FY25.

Usha Martin added 2.15% after the company reported 5.38% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.72 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 104.11 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations added 7.84% to Rs 891.17 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 826.37 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 800 pts at 79,600, Nifty at 24,200; Auto, Metal, Pharma weigh

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

MSCI added stocks mixed; BSE, Oberoi gains nearly 3%, Alkem Labs down 2%

Swiggy IPO Day 2: 24% subscription, GMP up 2%; should you subscribe?

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story