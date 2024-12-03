India's export performance in several key product categories showing notable success

India has witnessed a robust export landscape in recent years. The nation has demonstrated significant progress in diverse sectors, ranging from petroleum oils and agrochemicals to semiconductors and precious stones. This growth reflects India's ability to leverage advanced technology, innovative practices, and competitive manufacturing to meet global demands. Supported by robust government initiatives, the country is not only expanding its export base but also strengthening its position as a reliable global supplier. India's export performance in several key product categories at the 4-digit HS level has shown notable success, with the country maintaining or improving its rank among the top 10 global suppliers, all with export values exceeding $1 billion in 2023.

