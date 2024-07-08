India's Forex Reserves Fall $1.71 Billion to $652 Billion

The primary component of the forex reserves, foreign currency assets, decreased by $1.252 billion, totalling $572.881 billion.
Gold reserves saw a reduction of $427 million during the week ended June 28, settling at $56.528 billion for the week. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $35 million, amounting to $18.014 billion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $1 million, reaching $4.573 billion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News