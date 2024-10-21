India's forex reserves fall by $10.75 billion to $690.43 billion

India's forex reserves dropped USD 10.746 billion to USD 690.43 billion for the week ended October 11, declining for the second straight week, in one of the largest decreases in the kitty in recent times, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by USD 3.709 billion to USD 701.176 billion.

For the week ended October 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 10.542 billion to USD 602.101 billion.

Gold reserves decreased by USD 98 million to USD 65.658 billion during the week, the RBI said.