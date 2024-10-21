HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 6.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.61% to Rs 83001.72 croreNet profit of HDFC Bank rose 6.03% to Rs 17825.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16811.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.61% to Rs 83001.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75039.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income83001.7275039.10 11 OPM %37.2639.57 -PBDT23968.4220967.38 14 PBT23968.4220967.38 14 NP17825.9116811.41 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News