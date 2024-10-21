Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 7.74 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 75.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.746.41 21 OPM %4.655.46 -PBDT0.450.32 41 PBT0.290.16 81 NP0.210.12 75

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

