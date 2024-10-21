PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 178.88 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 504.97 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 178.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 138.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 504.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 449.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.504.97449.1716.99-11.94127.71-132.28123.42-137.15178.88-138.13

