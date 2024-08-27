India's trade with GCC continues to increase

Aseem R Mahajan, Joint Secretary Gulf, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India has emphasized that the cultural and bilateral relations between India and the Gulf countries are strong and the partnership with the Gulf countries is multi-faceted. The trade and investment ties in sectors like energy, defense, security and health are growing in the region. The GCC contributes to 15 per cent of India's total trade. Last year, our trade stood at US$162 billion. While the overall trade keeps fluctuating, but India's exports to this region continued to increase last year, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News