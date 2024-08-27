Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Citrine Consultants consolidated net profit declines 24.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 99.12% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Citrine Consultants declined 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 99.12% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.4045.34 -99 OPM %47.500.55 -PBDT0.190.25 -24 PBT0.190.25 -24 NP0.190.25 -24

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

