Interarch Building soars on strong growth outlook

Interarch Building Products surged 10.12% to Rs 1859.10 after the company projected a 50% growth in North India for FY 25-26.

Interarch Building Products, a leading player in the Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) industry, has projected a 50% growth in its North India operations for the fiscal year (FY25-26). This growth is expected to be primarily driven by projects within the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The company anticipates that the North region will contribute approximately 30% to its overall business volume during this period.

The company's CEO, Manish Garg, said, "Our growth in North India highlights the region's potential for industrial development. Weve executed major projects for brands like Hindustan Unilever, PepsiCo, Addverb Technologies, and Yamaha Motor, which have driven our success in the region."

To further strengthen its regional presence, the company is undertaking a significant capacity expansion at its Kichha plant (Uttarakhand).

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

Net profit of Interarch Building Products rose 36.17% to Rs 20.67 crore while net sales rose 8.55% to Rs 323.28 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

