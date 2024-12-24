Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Linc Ltd, Mishtann Foods Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd and Sambhaav Media Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2024.

Linc Ltd, Mishtann Foods Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd and Sambhaav Media Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2024.

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd lost 12.67% to Rs 47.57 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Linc Ltd crashed 7.43% to Rs 163.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8692 shares in the past one month.

Mishtann Foods Ltd tumbled 7.19% to Rs 6.97. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 197.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 204.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd dropped 6.21% to Rs 131.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24930 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 50 pts lower at 78,450; Metal, IT, Financials drag, FMCG, Auto gain

Transfer of Rs 1,500 aid under Ladki Bahin scheme resumes in Maharashtra

Israel intercepts projectile launched from Yemen, former hostage dies

LIVE news: Congress moves Supreme Court over election conduct rules tweak

SP, BSP, Cong used Ambedkar's ideals solely for votebank politics: UP Dy CM

Sambhaav Media Ltd slipped 5.93% to Rs 8.41. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Newgen Software Tech bags $2.27 Mn order from international client

Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Consumer Durables shares fall

Power shares fall

Metal stocks edge lower

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story