Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks end up slightly higher

Japanese stocks end up slightly higher

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets edged up slightly ahead of the September U.S. CPI data due later in the day. The Nikkei average rose 0.26 percent to 39,380.89 while the broader Topix index closed 0.20 percent higher at 2,712.67.

Camera maker Nikon jumped 5.6 percent to become the Nikkei's top percentage gainer.

Technology investor SoftBank Group surged nearly 4 percent while Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing gained 1.3 percent after posting strong sales and profit growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Retailer Aeon slumped 8.7 percent after reporting a decline in its financial performance for the six-month period ending August 31, 2024.

Producer prices in Japan were unchanged in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday. On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 2.8 percent.

Export prices fell 0.4 percent on month and rose 0.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices slumped 1.3 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year.

The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 624.24 trillion yen. For the third quarter of 2024, overall lending was up 3.0 percent on year, lending excluding trusts rose 3.3 percent and lending from trusts was up 0.6 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Ratan Tata's mortal remains being taken to Worli for final rites

India lost a pioneer, but not his legacy: BSE condoles Ratan Tata's death

From disjointed to unified: Ratan Tata's transformation of Tata Group

Equity mutual fund inflow marks 10% decline to Rs 34,419 cr in Sep

Market Close Highlights, Oct 10: Sensex adds 144 pts, Nifty nears 25,000; Banking shares shine

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story