Aztec Fluids & Machinery climbs on customs refund success

Aztec Fluids & Machinery jumped 2.63% to Rs 97.50, following the company's announcement of securing four consecutive customs refund orders worth Rs 3.78 crore between July 27th and October 9th, 2024.

The most recent refund order, received on October 9th, was sanctioned by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Customs for an amount of Rs 50 lakh. The company had previously received refund orders from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs for the following amounts: Rs 1.32 crore on August 12, 2024, Rs 1.85 crore on August 6, 2024, and Rs 10.65 lakh on July 27, 2024.

In total, Aztec Fluids & Machinery has been granted customs refunds worth Rs 3.78 crore across these four orders.

