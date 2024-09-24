JTL Inds rallies after board to mull bonus issue, stock split proposal on 3rd Oct'24

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
JTL Industries jumped 5.96% to Rs 233 after the company's board will meet on 3 October 2024 to consider sub-division/split of equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each.

The company will also consider the proposal to issue bonus shares to equity shareholders and increase in the authorised share capital.

JTL Industries is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its product offering includes GI Pipes, MS Black Pipes, hollow sections, and Solar Structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications.

The company reported a 21% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.70 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 25.37 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 2.1% YoY to Rs 515.38 crore in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

