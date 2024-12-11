Kellton Tech gains after bagging $2.5 mln order from Oil India

Kellton Tech Solutions added 2.48% to Rs 167.35 after the company secured a project worth $2.5 million from Oil India to implement Optima platform, their advanced real-time wellhead monitoring system.

Shares of Oil India were higher 0.31% to Rs 470.95 on the BSE.

Optima is designed to address key challenges in upstream operations by providing advanced capabilities for data-driven decision-making.

This strategic project focuses on deploying the Optima platform across 77 wellheads located in Duliajan, Assam, an Indian region rich in natural resources. By integrating realtime monitoring capabilities, AI-driven analytics, and cloud-based infrastructure, Optima will enable seamless data acquisition and precise performance tracking.

This engagement is expected to significantly improve Oil India's operational workflows, enhance production efficiency, and reduce potential risks through predictive maintenance.

Krishna Chintam, Global CEO, Kellton, said, This partnership with Oil India is a testament to our expertise in delivering transformative digital solutions tailored to industry-specific challenges. We are excited to contribute to modernizing their operations, and we are confident that Optima will set a benchmark for innovation and efficiency in the energy sector.

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company. It helps businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups to SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of more than 1800 employees, it enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage

Oil India is a state-owned Maharatna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in the company.

