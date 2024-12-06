Kernex Microsystems hits life high after bagging order worth Rs 2,041-cr

Kernex Microsystems (India) was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,140.15 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 2,041.40 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

The project entails the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 2,500 sets of onboard KAVACH equipment.

The project is to be executed and delivered by 5 December 2025.

Kernex Microsystems (India) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of safety systems and software services for railways.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.85 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to a net loss of Rs 4.41 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Net sales zoomed to Rs 41.22 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1.41 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

The Scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 524.90 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News