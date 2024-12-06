Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI raises collateral-free agriculture loan limit to Rs 2 lakh per borrower

RBI raises collateral-free agriculture loan limit to Rs 2 lakh per borrower

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India enhanced the collateral-free agriculture loans limit to Rs 2 lakh per borrower from the existing Rs 1.6 lakh. At present, banks are required to extend collateral-free agriculture loans up to Rs 1.6 lakh per borrower. This limit was enhanced from Rs 1 lakh, set in the year 2010 to Rs 1.6 lakh in the year 2019. Keeping in view the overall inflation and rise in agricultural input costs since then, it has been decided to raise the limit for collateral-free agriculture loans from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs2 lakh, RBI stated in its monetary policy statement on developmental and regulatory policies . This will enhance coverage of small and marginal farmers in the formal credit system.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

IIT Kharagpur faculty accuses director of favouritism, protests follow

Security heightened for 'Babri demolition day' anniversary in Ayodhya

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex muted at 81,750 as RBI keeps rates unchanged; Nifty at 24,700; PSBs gain

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Starc claims 3; India slump from 69-1 to 82-4

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story