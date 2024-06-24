Lendingkart Finance standalone net profit declines 97.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 262.34 crore

Net profit of Lendingkart Finance declined 97.47% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 262.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.05% to Rs 60.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.48% to Rs 1071.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 802.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

262.34217.401071.66802.8924.0540.8126.6748.213.1339.5789.73160.610.9738.1080.32155.310.7228.5160.08115.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News