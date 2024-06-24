Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lendingkart Finance standalone net profit declines 97.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Lendingkart Finance standalone net profit declines 97.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 262.34 crore

Net profit of Lendingkart Finance declined 97.47% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 262.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.05% to Rs 60.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.48% to Rs 1071.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 802.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales262.34217.40 21 1071.66802.89 33 OPM %24.0540.81 -26.6748.21 - PBDT3.1339.57 -92 89.73160.61 -44 PBT0.9738.10 -97 80.32155.31 -48 NP0.7228.51 -97 60.08115.66 -48

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

