Lendingkart Finance standalone net profit declines 97.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 262.34 croreNet profit of Lendingkart Finance declined 97.47% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 262.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.05% to Rs 60.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.48% to Rs 1071.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 802.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
