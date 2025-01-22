LTIMindtree renews partnership with Association of American Medical Colleges

LTIMindtree announced extension of their strategic collaboration with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), a nonprofit association dedicated to improving the health of people everywhere through medical education, health care, medical research, and community collaborations. As a part of this renewed partnership, LTIMindtree will help the AAMC expedite its continuous improvement initiatives, driving improved decision making and increased productivity across its business functions.

Founded in 1876, the AAMC is based in Washington, D.C. Through this extended alliance, LTIMindtree will assist the AAMC in enhancing their technology infrastructure and optimize application development and maintenance processes. This engagement will reduce the time to market, through improved overall engineering productivity. Additionally, it will also enable the integration of security practices in development and operational processes to ensure a robust and reliable end-to-end delivery.

Technology-led innovation is helping tackle some of the most significant challenges within healthcare and we are pleased to renew our partnership with the AAMC, a leading organization in this space. As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree will enable the AAMC in their strategic transformation journey. Our longterm objective is to streamline operations and optimize processes at the AAMC by leveraging our deep expertise in AI-led transformation of data as well as in user experience and infrastructure management, said Manjunath Yerragunta, Business Head Healthcare, LTIMindtree.

