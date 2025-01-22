Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 4.56%

Nifty Realty index closed down 4.56% at 865.05 today. The index has slipped 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd dropped 6.13%, Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 5.30% and Oberoi Realty Ltd shed 5.11%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 6.00% over last one year compared to the 9.02% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 2.14% and Nifty Media index has dropped 1.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.57% to close at 23155.35 while the SENSEX increased 0.75% to close at 76404.99 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News