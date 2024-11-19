Maharashtra gears up for Assembly elections tomorrow

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Maharashtra is set to go to the polls tomorrow (20 November), with all arrangements finalized for the single-phase assembly elections. Voting for all 288 constituencies will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is striving to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition aims for a comeback. A total of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, are contesting in the elections. Key players include the BJP fielding candidates in 149 seats, Shiv Sena with 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP contesting 59. Meanwhile, Congress is contesting 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86.

For the first time, the Election Commission of India has appointed the BMC municipal commissioner as the district election officer for both Mumbai districts. Adding a creative touch to voter engagement, the Mumbai Chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) announced the "Democracy Discount," offering a 20% dining discount at select establishments to voters who participate in the elections.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

