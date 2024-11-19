Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles marginally lower

INR settles marginally lower

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 84.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as support from positive domestic equity markets and lower crude oil prices was negated by strength of the American currency in the overseas market. Indian stocks closed on a positive note on Tuesday despite giving up a substantial portion of intraday gains. Stocks moved higher thanks to positive global cues, and on bargain hunting after recent losses. The BSE benchmark Sensex, which surged to 78,451.65 around noon, gaining more than 1,100 points in the process, eventually ended the day's session with a gain of 239.37 points or 0.31% at 77,578.38, snapping a four-day losing streak. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 settled with a gain of 64.70 points or 0.28% at 23,518.50, way down from the day's high of 23,780.65. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.39 and stayed range-bound throughout the session. It finally settled at 84.43 (provisional) against the greenback, down 1 paisa from its previous close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

We should implement Modi-Xi plan for better ties: China's FM to Jaishankar

1993 Deoband blast case: UP Police arrests key accused from J-K's Budgam

Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Semis LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0-0 JPN, 3rd QTR

Jobs, caste dynamics may shape poll outcome in Fadnavis' home turf

Maharashtra polls: BJP leader 'caught' with Rs 5 cr cash, denies wrongdoing

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story