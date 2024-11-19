Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.45%

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 2.45% at 1945.4 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 6.19%, PVR Inox Ltd rose 2.77% and Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 2.12%. The Nifty Media index is down 14.00% over last one year compared to the 19.42% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.48% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.37% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.28% to close at 23518.5 while the SENSEX added 0.31% to close at 77578.38 today.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

