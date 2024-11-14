NALCO reports strong Q2 number

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) reported 414.97% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 1,062.18 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 206.26 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 31.46% YoY to Rs 4,001.48 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 1,436.55 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 274.97 crore posted in same quarter last year.

On a segmental basis, the companys revenue from chemicals was at Rs 1,702.58 crore (up 36.75% YoY) and revenue from Aluminium stood at Rs 2,726.78 crore (up 16.83% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 199.36% to Rs 1,663.40 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 555.65 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10.20% YoY to Rs 6,857.58 crore in H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the dividend has been set as Friday, 29 November 2024. The payment of the interim dividend will be made to all eligible shareholders on 11 December 2024.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) is a schedule A' Navratna CPSE established. It is one of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium- Power Complex in the country. At present, Government of India holds 51.28% of paid up equity capital. The company has been operating its captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines for the pit head Alumina refinery at Damanjodi, in the District of Koraput in Odisha and Aluminium Smelter & Captive Power Plant at Angul.

The scrip declined 2.68% to end at Rs 219.80 on Wednesday, 13 November 2024.

