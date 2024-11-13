Nazara integrates with ONDC to launch gCommerce - an innovative in-game monetization platform

Nazara Technologies and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) announced their integration to launch "gCommerce" - an innovative in-game monetization platform that seamlessly integrates e-commerce within games.

The integration aims to address a persistent challenge for Indian game developers: low inapp purchase (IAP) conversion rates and poor yields from advertising. Through gCommerce, Nazara and ONDC Network are reimagining game monetization by leveraging India's thriving e-commerce landscape and providing developers with new, scalable revenue streams.

This strategic integration will allow game developers to monetize through an affiliate revenue-sharing model, earning a commission on every successful transaction initiated by players through the gCommerce platform.

The gCommerce platform is currently in soft launch and will be rolled out to game developers starting Q1, FY26.

