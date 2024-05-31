National Fertilizer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 207.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.55% to Rs 5284.24 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer reported to Rs 207.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 235.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.55% to Rs 5284.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6257.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.26% to Rs 150.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 458.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.36% to Rs 23560.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29584.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

