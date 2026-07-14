NBCC (India) has secured new orders worth Rs 501.45 crore. These include:

Contract details Name of client Contract Value (Rs cr) Construction of 2256 Science Laboratories (Physics, Chemistry & Biology) in 922 Government Schools of Rajasthan on Turnkey Basis.

Rajasthan Council of school Education

430.69 Engineering Procurement Construction (with PMC) Contract to Create Infrastructure Facilities for NFTRs at BEL.

Bharat Electronics

60.61 Project Management Agency (PMA) for construction of state-of-the-Art Facilitation Centre for Tourists at Aizawl, Mizoram under PFC's CSR initiatives.

Power Finance Corporation

5.38 Project Management Agency (PMA) for execution of CSR Project for Construction of school building under Phase II at Dr. K.B. Hedgewar Higher Secondary School of Arts Commerce & Science at Cujira, Bambolim Goa under PFC's CSR initiatives.

Power Finance Corporation