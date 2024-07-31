Nifty above 24,900 level; media shares rally for 7th day

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 251.10 points or 0.30% to 81,706.50. The Nifty 50 index rose 73.90 points or 0.30% to 24,931.20.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.58% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.24%.
The S&P BSE Mid-Cap and S&P BSE Small-Cap index hit an all-time high at 48,537.56 and 55,685.07, respectively.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,180 shares rose and 1,413 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.
Result today:
Adani Power (up 1.41%), Ambuja Cement (up 0.73%), Asahi India Glass (down 0.73%), Aster DM Healthcare (down 0.83%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.19%), BHEL (down 0.16%), Birlasoft (up 0.08%), Coal India (up 0.40%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.26%), Electrosteel Castings (up 0.83%), Elgi Equipments (down 0.47%), Five-star Business Finance (down 0.92%), GE T&D India (down 2.36%), Godrej Properties (up 0.16%), Greenply Industries (up 0.29%), HeidelbergCement (down 0.25%), JBM Auto (up 2.27%), JK Lakshmi Cement (down 0.35%), KPR Mill (down 0.80%), Lakshmi Machine Works (down 0.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.19%), Mankind Pharma (down 1.02%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.66) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index gained 1.02% to 2,148.60. The index surged 9.97% in seven consecutive trading sessions.
Network 18 Media & Investments (up 5.23%), TV18 Broadcast (up 3.57%), Sun TV Network (up 1.22%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.12%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.54%), Saregama India (up 0.44%), PVR Inox (up 0.43%), Dish TV India (up 0.37%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.25%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
GAIL (India) rallied 4.62% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 77.54% to Rs 3,183.35 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 1,792.99 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 5.94% YoY to Rs 34,737.77 crore during the quarter.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 1.79% after the companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 17 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 2 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue stood at Rs 252 crore, steeply higher than Rs 118 crore in Q1 FY24.
RR Kabel slipped 1.43% after the consolidated net profit declined 13.4% to Rs 64 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 74 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue jumped 13.2% YoY to Rs 1,808 crore in Q1 FY25.
