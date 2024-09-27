Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE defers T+0 settlement cycle implementation

NSE defers T+0 settlement cycle implementation

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced that it will delay the implementation of its T+0 rolling settlement cycle in the capital market segment until a later date. The exchange will communicate the revised timeline for the introduction of T+0 in a separate notice.

T+0, introduced in March, provides an alternative to the standard T+1 settlement cycle. Under T+0, trades are settled on the same day, offering quicker capital release and enhanced risk management.

To ensure system stability and continuity, the NSE will conduct mock trading sessions for both capital market and futures and options (F&O) segments from its disaster recovery site on 28 September 2024. Live trading from the disaster recovery site will take place between 30 September and 1 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The exchange has advised members to note that contingency tests will be conducted during the mock trading session on 28 September 2024 from 12 PM to 1 PM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Fiscal profligacy by poll-bound states needs to be closely watched: UBS

Assurance Intl plans to hire 2,000 people in India over next two years

Forex reserves advance for 6th week to hit record high of $692.3 billion

LIVE news: BJP wrongly overpowered MCD, stole mandate, says Arvind Kejriwal

FD rates: Top 5 public sector banks offering highest interest returns

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story