NSE defers T+0 settlement cycle implementation

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced that it will delay the implementation of its T+0 rolling settlement cycle in the capital market segment until a later date. The exchange will communicate the revised timeline for the introduction of T+0 in a separate notice.

T+0, introduced in March, provides an alternative to the standard T+1 settlement cycle. Under T+0, trades are settled on the same day, offering quicker capital release and enhanced risk management.

To ensure system stability and continuity, the NSE will conduct mock trading sessions for both capital market and futures and options (F&O) segments from its disaster recovery site on 28 September 2024. Live trading from the disaster recovery site will take place between 30 September and 1 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp