NSE defers T+0 settlement cycle implementation

T+0, introduced in March, provides an alternative to the standard T+1 settlement cycle. Under T+0, trades are settled on the same day, offering quicker capital release and enhanced risk management.
To ensure system stability and continuity, the NSE will conduct mock trading sessions for both capital market and futures and options (F&O) segments from its disaster recovery site on 28 September 2024. Live trading from the disaster recovery site will take place between 30 September and 1 October 2024.
The exchange has advised members to note that contingency tests will be conducted during the mock trading session on 28 September 2024 from 12 PM to 1 PM.
