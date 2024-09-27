Punjab National Bank allots Equity shares

Under Qualified Institutional Placement

Punjab National Bank has approved the allotment of 48, 19,27,710 Equity Shares to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at an Issue Price of Rs. 103.75 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs.499.99 Crore.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the QIP, the Paid - Up Equity Share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 2202.20 Crore comprising of 1101,10, 15,558 Equity Shares to Rs 2298.59 Crore comprising of 11,49,29,43,268 Equity Shares.

