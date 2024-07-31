Shares of Manglam Infra & Engineering were quoting at Rs 111.70 on the NSE, a premium of 99.46% compared with the issue price of Rs 56.

The scrip was listed at Rs 106.40, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 111.70 and a low of Rs 106.40. About 16.14 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Manglam Infra & Engineering's IPO was subscribed 246.97 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 July 2024 and it closed on 26 July 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 53 to Rs 56 per share.