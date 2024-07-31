Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Manglam Infra & Engineering rallies on listing day

NSE SME Manglam Infra &amp; Engineering rallies on listing day

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Manglam Infra & Engineering were quoting at Rs 111.70 on the NSE, a premium of 99.46% compared with the issue price of Rs 56.

The scrip was listed at Rs 106.40, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 111.70 and a low of Rs 106.40. About 16.14 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Manglam Infra & Engineering's IPO was subscribed 246.97 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 July 2024 and it closed on 26 July 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 53 to Rs 56 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 49,32,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirement and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Manglam Infra & Engineering on 23 July 2024, raised Rs 7.40 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.22 lakh shares at Rs 56 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Mangalam Infa & Engineering is a project management consultancy firm specializing in infrastructure projects like highways, bridges, and buildings. They offer services from project planning to completion, including design, supervision, and maintenance. The company works on both independent and partnered projects and employs over 270 people.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 40.24 crore and net profit of Rs 6.76 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: Breadth positive amid listless trade; Torrent Power soars 17%, BSE 7%

'Sheer desperation': Cong slams Sitharaman over her criticism of opposition

July auto sales preview: Analysts see 2W sales picking up; check top bets

OpenAI rolls out advanced voice mode in ChatGPT for Plus users: What is it

60 million file ITR for 2024 under new tax regime: What you need to know

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story