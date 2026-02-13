ONGC Q3 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 8,372 cr

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported 1.60% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 8,371.85 crore in Q3 FY2, compared with Rs 8,239.92 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 6.43% YoY to Rs 31,546.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 10,602.36 crore during the quarter, down 3.61% from Rs 1,1000.26 crore posted in same quarter last year.

The companys net crude oil realization was $61.63 per barrel (down 15.08% YoY) while gas price realization was $6.59 per mmtbu (up 1.38% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, crude oil production declined 1.31% YoY to 4.592 million metric tonnes (MMT) and gas production was 4.988 billion cubic metre (BCM), (up 0.20% YoY).

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 16.67% YoY to Rs 10,015.78 crore on 0.12%marginal rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,67,422.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The board has approved a 2nd interim dividend of 125%, i.e.,Rs 6.25 per equity share of Rs 5, amounting to a total payout of Rs 7,863 crore. The record date for the dividend distribution is 18th February 2026, as intimated to the stock exchanges. Maharatna ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 71% to Indian domestic production. It has in-house service capabilities in all areas of exploration and production of oil & gas and related oil-field services. The Government of India held a 58.89% stake in ONGC as of December 2025.