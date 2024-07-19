Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Global Industries allots 20.45 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Pearl Global Industries allots 20.45 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pearl Global Industries has allotted 20,45,143 equity shares to ligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at the issue price of Rs 731.00/- per equity share i.e. at a premium of Rs 726.00/- per equity share (which includes a discount of Rs 17.68 per equity share (constituting 2.36% of the floor price, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) to the floor price), aggregating to Rs 1,49,49,99,533/-.

Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 22,82,11,835/- consisting of 4,56,42,367 equity shares of Rs 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

South Indian Bank share price jumps 6% on strong June quarter show

Japan attracts record 3.14 mn visitors in June as weak yen draws tourists

Gonda train accident: Death toll rises to 4, number of injured at 32

Britain borrows more than expected, underscoring task for new government

Check-in systems down: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa ops hit by major tech glitch

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story