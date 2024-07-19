Pearl Global Industries allots 20.45 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Pearl Global Industries has allotted 20,45,143 equity shares to ligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at the issue price of Rs 731.00/- per equity share i.e. at a premium of Rs 726.00/- per equity share (which includes a discount of Rs 17.68 per equity share (constituting 2.36% of the floor price, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) to the floor price), aggregating to Rs 1,49,49,99,533/-.

Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 22,82,11,835/- consisting of 4,56,42,367 equity shares of Rs 5/- each.

