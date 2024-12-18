Piramal Ent board to mull NCD issue on Dec 20

Piramal Enterprises informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Friday, 20 December 2024, to consider and approve the public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India with a presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth around $10 billion, with a network of branches across 26 states/UTs.

The NBFC reported 238.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.97 crore on 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 2,486.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 2.98% to currently trade at Rs 1,188 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News