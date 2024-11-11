Pix Transmissions hits the roof after strong Q2 result

Pix Transmissions hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 2,019.70 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 95.89% to Rs 40.53 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 20.69 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 27.89% to Rs 159.05 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 124.36 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company's profit before tax spiked 94.37% to Rs 54.29 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Total expenses rose by 15.49% to Rs 115.55 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 100.05 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 44.98 crore (up 14.83% YoY) and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 21.05 crore (up 4.83% YoY) during the quarter.

On half year basis, the companys net profit rallied 86.11% to Rs 67.97 crore on 21.94% increased in revenue from operations to Rs 288 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

PIX Transmissions is the leading manufacturer of belts and related mechanical power transmission products in India. The company features belt manufacturing units as well as an ultra-sophisticated, automated rubber mixing facility. The company has overseas subsidiary operations in Europe, and Middle-East, in addition to over 250 committed Channel Partners in over 100 countries worldwide.

