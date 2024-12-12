Praveg opens Praveg Beach Resort at Jalandhar House, Diu

Praveg announced the opening of Praveg Beach Resort at Jalandhar House, Diu, starting from 12 December 2024. This launch marks a significant milestone in Praveg's mission to redefine the luxury hospitality experience through sustainability and world-class service.

This alliance strengthens Praveg's position in the eco-luxury hospitality sector, leveraging Ginger's operational capabilities, modern service model, and the IHCL brand's global recognition. Together, they aim to attract a wider audience, from leisure seekers to business travelers, while enhancing operational efficiency, marketing outreach, and overall guest satisfaction.

Located on the southern coast of Gujarat, Diu is a serene coastal town known for its Portuguese colonial heritage and natural beauty. The town is home to historic landmarks such as Diu Fort, St. Paul's Church, and Naida Caves, as well as pristine beaches like Nagoa, Ghoghla, Chakratirth and Jalandhar Beach. The newly launched Praveg Beach Resort at Jalandhar Beach features 34 luxurious rooms, a conference hall, a seaside restaurant, a sea-facing swimming pool, and a range of other amenities, making it the perfect destination for both leisure and business travelers.

