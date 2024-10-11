Raghav Productivity spurts after board to mull bonus issue on 18 Oct'24

Raghav Productivity Enhancers climbed 8.79% to Rs 1,216 after the company's board meeting scheduled on 18 October 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus equity share.

Meanwhile, the board will also consider the financial results for the quarter ended 30 September, 2024, and an increase in authorised capital, along with a proposal for some investments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raghav Productivity Enhancers is engaged in manufacturing and trading of ramming mass and other quartz related items.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 44.4% to Rs 8.29 crore on 49.1% jump in net sales to Rs 44.84 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.