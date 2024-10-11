Hercules Hoists Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maan Aluminium Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 October 2024. Maan Aluminium Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hercules Hoists Ltd crashed 70.08% to Rs 202.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 91128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30488 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd tumbled 8.21% to Rs 209. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80994 shares in the past one month.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd lost 6.67% to Rs 3.22. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 107.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 148.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd plummeted 5.44% to Rs 26.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd slipped 5.03% to Rs 153.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11630 shares in the past one month.

