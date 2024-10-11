Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cummins India tumbles after brokerage downgrade

Cummins India tumbles after brokerage downgrade

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cummins India dropped 5.03% to Rs 3,591 after a foreign broker downgraded the stock to 'sell' and cut target to Rs 2,900.

The brokerage highlighted the growing adoption of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and other alternative energy solutions, which could lead to decreased demand for traditional diesel generators. Additionally, they pointed to a challenging macroeconomic environment that could negatively impact the company's export growth rates. Further, the brokerage emphasized the impact of increasingly stringent emission norms being implemented worldwide, which could put pressure on the firm's operations.

Cummins India is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing trading and selling of engines and allied activities. Its standalone net profit increased 33% to 419.8 crore on 4.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,262.03 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

OPPO Find X8 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400, launching in Oct

LIVE: Noel Tata unanimously appointed Tata Trusts' chairman, succeeds Ratan Tata

Usha Martin zooms 18% after over 10% equity change hands; up 27% in 2 days

Tesla unveils Optimus robot: 'Can do anything you think of,' claims Musk

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts; Trent up over 2% as Noel Tata to head Tata Trusts

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story