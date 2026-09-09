Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coforge Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Pearl Global Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2026.

Coforge Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Pearl Global Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2026.

Raymond Ltd tumbled 5.98% to Rs 807 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd crashed 5.54% to Rs 1841.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd lost 4.96% to Rs 557.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infosys Ltd shed 4.82% to Rs 1030.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd pared 4.60% to Rs 2257.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31440 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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