Repco Home Finance rises after Q2 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 112 cr

Repco Home Finance jumped 3.39% to Rs 477.85 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 14.69% to Rs 112.51 crore on 11.48% increase in total income to Rs 427.98 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 152.76 crore in Q2 FY25, up 15.53% as compared with Rs 132.22 crore in Q2 FY24.

Loan disbursements stood at Rs 867 crore as compared to Rs 797 crore, registering a growth of 9%. Loans sanctions stood at Rs 926 crore, up 8% as compared to Rs 860 crore.

The overall loan book stood at Rs 13,964 crore as on 30 September 2024, as against Rs 12,922 crore a year back registering a growth of 8.1%.

The AUM was Rs 13,701 crore as of 30 June 2024. As of 30 September 2024, loans to the non-salaried segment accounted for 52% of the outstanding loan book and loans for salaried segment accounts for 48% of loan book. Housing loans accounted for 74% of the loans while Home Equity products accounted for 26% of the outstanding loan book. 100% of the loans given by the Company are retail loans.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 552 crore as of 30 September 2024, as against Rs 637 crore as of September 30, 2023 and Rs 583 crore as of 30 June 2024.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 3.96% and Net NPA ratio stood at 1.59% of the loan assets as of 30 September 2024. This is against 4.93 % and 2.16% as of 30 September 2023 respectively.

More From This Section

As required under IND AS, the company has carried provisions for expected credit losses to the tune of Rs 489 crore or 3.5% of total loan assets. The Stage-3 assets carry a coverage ratio of 61%.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 33.98%. The minimum capital adequacy ratio prescribed by the regulator is 15%.

Repco Home Finance is a leading housing loan finance company. It had a total network of 184 branches and 43 satellite centers (212 in total), spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News